SEC Chair Gensler addresses X account hack in statement: 'Still assessing the impacts'

Policy • January 13, 2024, 8:28PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • The SEC has released a statement addressing the recent security incident that led to a false spot bitcoin ETF approval announcement on the SEC’s X account. 
  • The statement claims the agency is “still assessing the impacts of this incident on the agency, investors, and the marketplace” and does not mention multi-factor authentication. 

The Securities and Exchange Commission has released a statement addressing the recent hijacking of its X account, through which an unknown agent posted a false spot bitcoin ETF approval announcement. 

In a statement attributed to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the agency claims "an unauthorized party gained access to the @SECGov X.com account by obtaining control over the phone number associated with the account." This language is reminiscent of SIM-swapping attacks, a common form of X account hijacking that can be mitigated through multi-factor authentication—something Gensler once advised in his own X post

In the statement, Gensler writes, "Commission staff are still assessing the impacts of this incident on the agency, investors, and the marketplace but recognize that those impacts include concerns about the security of the SEC’s social media accounts."

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Gensler also notes that the agency is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident further. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Zack Abrams is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. Before coming to The Block, he was the Head Writer at Coinage, a Web3 media outlet covering the biggest stories in Web3. The story he co-reported on Do Kwon won a 2022 Best in Business Journalism award from SABEW. Other projects included a deep dive into SBF's defense based on exclusive documents and unveiling the identity of the hacker behind one of 2023's biggest crypto hacks — so far. He can be reached via X @zackdabrams or email, [email protected].

More by Zack Abrams