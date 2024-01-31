Animoca Brands Japan appoints new COO to drive Web3 expansion

Animoca Brands Japan, a subsidiary of web3 investor Animoca Brands, has appointed industry veteran Kensuke Amo as its chief operating officer, as the company continues to drive growth in Japan.

Animoca said today in a statement that Amo, who served as managing executive officer at Coincheck and led NFT and new crypto asset businesses, joined Animoca’s Japanese arm as COO on Thursday.

“As a strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands, Animoca Brands Japan will make the most of its assets and network, including its more than 400 portfolio companies, while combining its knowledge and experience in business and rule-making in the Japanese Web3 industry to help Web3 take root in society,” Amo said in the statement.

Established in 2021, Animoca Brands Japan has supported Japanese intellectual property and content holders in their global expansion in the Web3 field. In June, Animoca received an undisclosed amount of investment from Mitsui & Co., one of Japan’s largest trading companies. In November, the company partnered with Cool Cats Group for an expansion into the Japanese anime market.

“Now that the transient Web3 boom has passed and only the essentials remain, I look forward to working with Kensuke, who has continued to lead the fields of Crypto Assets, NFT, and Metaverse in Japan, and has launched and successfully led several businesses, to take on various challenges at Animoca Brands Japan,” Daisuke Iwase, chief executive officer of Animoca Brands Japan, said in the statement.