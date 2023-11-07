Animoca Brands Japan, together with Animoca's KLKTN subsidiary, has announced a strategic partnership with Cool Cats Group for a web3 expansion into the Japanese anime market.

According to Tuesday's announcement, Animoca Brands Japan has purchased equity shares in Cool Cats Group. Further to the equity purchase, Animoca's KLKTN digital experience label has purchased NFTs of all three of Cool Cats collections from the secondary market. The NFT purchase was made via San FranTokyo, KLKTN's virtual "decentralized city," which has a focus on licensed anime and web3 intellectual property.

Speaking to The Block, Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung said the partnership "is about building IP in web3, and we’re very excited to be working with an iconic web3 IP like Cool Cats to see how we can leverage not only web3 products but traditional Japanese media products, such as manga, to behold community there."

"This partnership is more than just about business growth," Animoca Brands Japan CEO Daisuke Iwase said. "It's about cultural exchange, understanding, and tapping into the essence of what makes Japan's digital and artistic realm so globally appealing. Animoca Brands Japan together with San FranTokyo are excited to create more opportunities for the Cool Cats IP to grow,” Iwase added.

Strategic initiatives announced

Apart from San FranTokyo's acquisition of NFTs from the Cool Cats collection, the announcement detailed some of the strategic initiatives set to launch under the partnership. There are plans to produce a "Cool Cats Manga" that merges the world of Cool Cats with Japan's storied manga tradition. It will be written and illustrated by a Japanese manga artist.

The partnership promises to expand the Cool Cats brand within Japan. "Efforts from Animoca Japan and San FranTokyo will focus on growing Cool Cats IP through various channels in Japan. Furthermore, Animoca Brands Japan and San FranTokyo will help forge new relationships for Cool Cats with some of Japan’s most prominent organizations in entertainment and IP," the announcement added.

The Cool Cats IP narrative will be integrated into the virtual city of San FranTokyo. According to an Animoca Brands press release, this integration initiative will encompass interactive efigurine drops and align with the marketing efforts of other iconic Japanese IPs.

"We're converging worlds, styles, ideas, industries, and technology to bring forth new levels of collaboration much needed in web3," KLKTN Co-Chief Operating Officer David Taing said. "Our dedication to both Japanese and web3 IP is unwavering, and together with Animoca Brands Japan, we're forging a path that will continue to work tirelessly to move the needle forward for web3," he added.