Here's how Gnosis Pay plans to bridge the gap between onchain and off-chain payments

  • Gnosis co-founder Dr. Friederike Ernst shares how Gnosis Pay is integrating traditional and crypto payment rails to enable crypto payments for everyday spending.

     

Episode 4 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Gnosis Co-Founder Dr. Friederike Ernst.

Dr. Friederike Ernst is the co-founder of Gnosis and Gnosis Pay.

In this episode, Dr. Ernst shares how Gnosis Pay is working to bridge the gap between on-chain and off-chain payments, and how the upcoming Gnosis Card will allow users to spend their crypto at over 80 million VISA merchants worldwide.

Although crypto payments for everyday transactions have yet to penetrate the consumer market, Dr. Ernst says it's only a matter of time before traditional financial services move onchain:

"In 5 to 10 years, I am pretty certain that most financial rails were run on blockchain technology just because it's much, much more efficient than the current stack."


