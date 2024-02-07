StarkWare CEO details why Starknet's ecosystem is ready for the limelight

Episode 4 of The Block Research Podcast was recorded with The Block CEO Larry Cermak, The Block Research Director John Dantoni, and StarkWare Co-Founder & CEO Eli Ben-Sasson.
In the first half of this episode, The Block CEO Larry Cermak and StarkWare co-founder and CEO Eli-Ben Sasson discuss Starknet's past, present, and future, including the upcoming launch of the $STRK token.
In the first half of this episode, The Block CEO Larry Cermak and StarkWare co-founder and CEO Eli-Ben Sasson discuss Starknet's past, present, and future, including the upcoming launch of the $STRK token.
Next, The Block Research Director John Dantoni gives an overview of StarkWare's founding rounds and analyzes the deal flow in the Starknet ecosystem.
OUTLINE:
00:00 Introduction
00:51 Blockchains & ZK Proofs
03:03 StarkWare CEO Transition
05:23 StarkWare Ecosystem
08:48 Starknet Ecosystem
13:53 Mass Adoption
15:46 Gaming on Starknet
17:51 L2 Competition
20:00 ‘Ethereum Alignment’
22:32 STARKS on Bitcoin
24:06 $STRK Airdrop Design
29:07 Decentralizing Starknet
31:40 Starknet’s Future
37:36 Funding Analysis
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.