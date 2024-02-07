StarkWare CEO details why Starknet's ecosystem is ready for the limelight

Layer 2s and Scaling • February 7, 2024, 1:55PM EST
  • StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sassons provides an overview of the Starknet ecosystem.

Episode 4 of The Block Research Podcast was recorded with The Block CEO Larry Cermak, The Block Research Director John Dantoni, and StarkWare Co-Founder & CEO Eli Ben-Sasson.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Block Research Podcast on Youtube, AppleSpotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

In the first half of this episode, The Block CEO Larry Cermak and StarkWare co-founder and CEO Eli-Ben Sasson discuss Starknet's past, present, and future, including the upcoming launch of the $STRK token.

Next, The Block Research Director John Dantoni gives an overview of StarkWare's founding rounds and analyzes the deal flow in the Starknet ecosystem.

OUTLINE:
00:00 Introduction
00:51 Blockchains & ZK Proofs
03:03 StarkWare CEO Transition
05:23 StarkWare Ecosystem
08:48 Starknet Ecosystem
13:53 Mass Adoption
15:46 Gaming on Starknet
17:51 L2 Competition
20:00 ‘Ethereum Alignment’
22:32 STARKS on Bitcoin
24:06 $STRK Airdrop Design
29:07 Decentralizing Starknet
31:40 Starknet’s Future
37:36 Funding Analysis


About Author

Davis Quinton is the Director of Podcasts at The Block and runs our flagship podcast called The Scoop, hosted by Frank Chaparro. Since joining The Block as an 'intern' in early 2022, he has worked closely with leaders across departments to translate The Block's written content into engaging multimedia formats. He holds a degree in Social Research &amp; Public Policy from New York University in Abu Dhabi and is based in Sydney, Australia.

