StarkWare CEO details why Starknet's ecosystem is ready for the limelight

Episode 4 of The Block Research Podcast was recorded with The Block CEO Larry Cermak, The Block Research Director John Dantoni, and StarkWare Co-Founder & CEO Eli Ben-Sasson.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Block Research Podcast on Youtube, Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

In the first half of this episode, The Block CEO Larry Cermak and StarkWare co-founder and CEO Eli-Ben Sasson discuss Starknet's past, present, and future, including the upcoming launch of the $STRK token.

Next, The Block Research Director John Dantoni gives an overview of StarkWare's founding rounds and analyzes the deal flow in the Starknet ecosystem.

OUTLINE:

00:00 Introduction

00:51 Blockchains & ZK Proofs

03:03 StarkWare CEO Transition

05:23 StarkWare Ecosystem

08:48 Starknet Ecosystem

13:53 Mass Adoption

15:46 Gaming on Starknet

17:51 L2 Competition

20:00 ‘Ethereum Alignment’

22:32 STARKS on Bitcoin

24:06 $STRK Airdrop Design

29:07 Decentralizing Starknet

31:40 Starknet’s Future

37:36 Funding Analysis