MicroStrategy's bitcoin is worth more than $10 billion as cryptocurrency nears $53,000

MicroStrategy's bitcoin holdings eclipsed a total value of $10 billion as the price of the cryptocurrency climbed to nearly $53,000 on Thursday.

The company last reported owning 190,000 bitcoin. The price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose to $52,803 as of 9:56 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to the The Block Price Page. That put the company's holdings above a value of $10 billion.

MicroStrategy recently announced it had acquired an additional 850 bitcoin for $37.2 million in January, according to a post by Michael Saylor, the company's founder and chairman. During much of last month, the price bitcoin fluctuated amid the launch of several spot bitcoin ETFs issued by traditional financial institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity.