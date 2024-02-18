FixedFloat appears to have been exploited for $26.1 million in bitcoin, ether

Crypto exchange FixedFloat appears to have been exploited for $26.1 million in bitcoin and ether, according to on-chain data. Since the unexpected fund movements, the exchange has been put into maintenance mode and remains down.
On the Bitcoin BTC -0.85% blockchain, the exchange has seen a suspicious movement of 409 bitcoin ($21.17 million) to this address. Over on Ethereum ETH +2.24% , there was a similar movement of 1,728 ether ($4.85 million) to this address.
On X, the exchange said, "We encountered some minor technical problems and have switched our service to maintenance mode."
The exchange has not confirmed the extent of the exploit and its website says, "Technical work is underway, we will be back soon."
FixedFloat is a non-custodial exchange that provides an automated way of exchanging cryptocurrencies. The exchange offers support for the Bitcoin Lightning Network.
In August 2022, the exchange helped seize $200,000 of ether that was stolen from the decentralized exchange Curve.
We have been unable to contact the exchange for comment as the contact system on its website remains down.
