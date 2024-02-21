Lido adds 1inch for faster withdrawals of stETH and wstETH

Crypto Ecosystems • February 21, 2024, 11:22AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Lido added 1inch as another exchange aggregator, shortening the withdrawal time for users unstaking their stETH or wstETH. 
  • 1inch will enable faster exits of stETH and wstETH onto Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism and other chains.

Liquidity staking protocol Lido added support for decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch. 

The addition of 1inch facilitates the swapping of stETH (staked ether) and wstETH (wrapped staked ether), as well as ETH, Ethereum's native token, when unstaking. 1inch enables faster exits onto Ethereum, Arbitrum and Optimism, according to an official release

"Skip the withdrawal queues with instant swaps between stETH/wstETH and ETH using 1inch," Lido Finance wrote on the social media platform X. "1inch is a DeFi aggregator optimized for Ethereum, BNB Chain, Optimism, Polygon and other chains. By aggregating prices across hundreds of DEXs, 1inch guarantee you the best rates for all trades."

Lido pools its users' cryptocurrency, providing a liquid utility token on a one-to-one basis for their staked asset. For example, staking one ETH gives the user 1 stETH, which is liquid and is accepted on various decentralized applications, including the digital wallet MetaMask and the automated market maker Curve, according to Lido's website. wstETH offers a stable version of stETH, as a user's balance of stETH fluctuates depending on staking rewards. Lido also supports the Polygon blockchain to offer users the staked version of the network's native token MATIC. 

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Lido remains the liquid staking protocol with the highest total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi). Lido's TVL climbed to $29.5 billion as of Feb. 21, data compiled by The Block show. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

MK Manoylov has been a reporter for The Block since 2020 — joining just before bitcoin surpassed $20,000 for the first time. Since then, MK has written nearly 1,000 articles for the publication, covering any and all crypto news but with a penchant toward NFT, metaverse, web3 gaming, funding, crime, hack and crypto ecosystem stories. MK holds a graduate degree from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program (SHERP) and has also covered health topics for WebMD and Insider. You can follow MK on X @MManoylov and on LinkedIn.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Lawrence Lewitinn at
[email protected]

More by MK Manoylov