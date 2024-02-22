<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Valkyrie launched a new bitcoin leveraged product on Thursday that aims to provide two-times the daily performance of a bitcoin futures index, marking its stake in bitcoin leveraged products.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">The fund, called the Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX), is a leveraged bitcoin futures ETF that seeks to provide </span><span class="s3">"two-times the daily performance of the Index, which is designed to measure the performance of the CME Bitcoin Futures market and is rolled on a scheduled basis," Valkyrie said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">This comes a month after the SEC approved a slew of spot bitcoin ETFs, including ones from Valkyrie, BlackRock and Grayscale — years after the crypto industry first started to try to get one approved. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">“The launch of BTFX represents our commitment to bringing investors innovative options for accessing Bitcoin and the digital asset ecosystem as a whole,” said Leah Wald, CEO of Valkyrie in a <a href="https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222732872/en/Valkyrie-Launches-2x-Leveraged-Bitcoin-Futures-ETF-Offering-Investors-a-Way-to-Gain-Exposure-to-Bitcoin%E2%80%99s-Price-Action"><span class="s4">statement</span></a>. “With Bitcoin so much in the focus right now, traders and investors are looking at how they can use financial instruments to tap into this space, and as a leader in digital-asset-focused ETFs, we wanted to be sure we provide them with a great fund.”</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s3">Joining the ranks </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s2">The new fund will compete with </span><span class="s3">Volatility Shares 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF, or <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236245/first-leveraged-bitcoin-futures-etf-will-launch-tuesday-volatility-shares-says"><span class="s5">BITX</span></a>, said Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, in a post on X on Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s6">"</span><span class="s1">Valkyrie is launching a 2x Bitcoin Futures ETF today $BTFX which will compete with $BITX which has $350m already. That said, there's like 15 leveraged spot btc ETFs in registration, one or two of which will prob take off and make it tougher for the futures ones," Balchunas <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1760675225140863240">said</a>.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>