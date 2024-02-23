<p>Cumulative trading volume for the new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds reached more than $50 billion on Thursday, six weeks after the Securities and Exchange Commission gave ETFs from BlackRock, Fidelity and Bitwise, among others, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271718/spot-bitcoin-etfs-have-now-been-approved-what-comes-next">green light</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Spot Bitcoin ETF cumulative volumes increased from $28.3 billion at the start of the month to $50.5 billion by the close of trading yesterday, boosted by a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278345/bitcoin-spot-etf-trading-volume-multiweek-high-bull-market">multi-week high</a> trading volume of more than $2.5 billion on Tuesday, according to The Block’s data dashboard.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Thursday’s spot Bitcoin ETF trading volume came in at $1.2 billion, led by BlackRock’s IBIT on $457.2 million, followed by Grayscale’s GBTC and Fidelity’s FBTC on $348.8 million and $255.7 million, respectively.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Grayscale’s higher fee GBTC fund has been gradually squeezed for market share by trading volume, down from 50.5% when the spot Bitcoin ETFs launched on Jan. 11 to 28.6% as of yesterday, coinciding with persistent daily outflows. BlackRock’s IBIT has been the principal benefactor, growing from a 22.1% market share to 37.4% during the same period. Fidelity’s FBTC is in third place with a 20.9% share of the market.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-market-share/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Spot Bitcoin ETFs return to net inflows after Wednesday’s net outflows</h2>\r\n<p>The spot Bitcoin ETFs also returned to net inflows of $251.4 million on Thursday after recording net outflows of $35.7 million on Wednesday — the first since Jan. 25, according to <a href="https://x.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1760936963043999792?s=20">data</a> from BitMEX Research.</p>\r\n<p>Fidelity’s FBTC led yesterday’s inflows, adding $158.9 million. BlackRock’s IBIT registered $125.1 million worth of inflows, while Grayscale’s GBTC witnessed $55.7 million in outflows. The remaining funds generated inflows of less than $10 million each. Total net flows now stand at around $5.3 billion.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Newborn nine ETFs approach 300,000 BTC in AUM</h2>\r\n<p>In terms of Bitcoin held, the newborn nine spot Bitcoin ETFs — excluding Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund — are fast approaching 300,000 BTC, with 292,615 BTC in assets under management, <a href="https://x.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1760937113925607897?s=20">per</a> BitMEX Research, equating to around $14 billion.</p>\r\n<p>In contrast, assets held by Grayscale’s GBTC have fallen by over 25% from around 619,000 BTC on Jan. 11 to 454,660 BTC ($24 billion) as of yesterday.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-assets/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF AUM" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading at $51,207, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 2% over the past week. However, it remains up 26.5% this month and 21% year-to-date.</p>\r\n<div>\r\n<div id="attachment_278803"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 984px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-278803 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-23-at-11.55.41.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="974" height="693" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. 