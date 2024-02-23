<p>Bitcoin mining and data center hosting firm Riot Platforms generated record total revenue in 2023, according to its annual report for the year ending 31 Dec. <a href="https://www.riotplatforms.com/overview/sec-filings/">filed</a> today.</p>\r\n<p>Riot’s total revenue rose 8% from $259.2 million in 2022 to $280.7 million in 2023. Bitcoin mining revenue accounted for $189 million (67%) of the total revenue — up 20% from 2022 — driven by higher Bitcoin production and the rising price of Bitcoin, the company said.</p>\r\n<p>Riot, which runs North America’s largest Bitcoin mining facility in Rockdale, Texas, grew its Bitcoin production by 19% year-over-year from 5,554 BTC in 2022 to 6,626 BTC in 2023, despite <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249674/texas-riot-30-million-bitcoin-miners">curtailing its power usage</a> by over 95% during peak periods of energy demand.</p>\r\n<p>Riot also generated $64.3 million in engineering revenue, $27.3 million from data center hosting revenue and $0.1 million from other services. The revenue was not enough to offset higher expenses in 2023, including an increase in Riot’s mining capacity, headcount and power costs — leading to a net loss of $49.5 million. Net losses significantly reduced from $509.6 million in 2022, however.</p>\r\n<p>Riot was compensated with $71.2 million in power credits through the support of the ERCOT grid in the state during several weather-related demand surges last year — equivalent to around 2,497 BTC at average prices. This included receiving a monthly record <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249674/texas-riot-30-million-bitcoin-miners">$31.7 million</a> in power and demand response credits in August, The Block previously reported.</p>\r\n<p>“We achieved record results in 2023, generating all-time highs of $281 million in total revenues, 6,626 Bitcoin produced and $71 million in power credits earned from our unique power strategy,” Riot CEO Jason Les said in a <a href="https://www.riotplatforms.com/riot-platforms-reports-full-year-2023-financial-results-current-operational-and-financial-highlights/#:~:text=Fiscal%20Year%202023%20Financial%20Results,%240.1%20million%20in%20other%20revenue.">statement</a>.</p>\r\n<p>“At the same time, Riot has also further enhanced our already industry-leading balance sheet strength, ending 2023 with approximately $597 million in cash, 7,362 Bitcoin, worth approximately $311 million based on year-end Bitcoin prices, and nominal long-term debt,” Les added.</p>\r\n<h2>Riot’s hash rate capacity grew by 28% amid more Bitcoin mining expansion plans</h2>\r\n<p>Riot increased its hash rate capacity by 28% in 2023, reaching a record 12.4 EH/s as of Dec. 31. It also plans to bring additional capacity online at its new Corsicana facility in Texas throughout 2024. Hash rate is a measure of the total computational power being used to mine and process transactions on the Bitcoin network.</p>\r\n<p>“Our targets are to reach 28 EH/s in total hash rate capacity by the end of 2024, 38 EH/s by the end of 2025, and ultimately 100 EH/s and beyond,” Les said.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_278870"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1210px;"><img class="has-caption size-large wp-image-278870" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/image1-4-1200x568.png" alt="Hash rate growth. Image: Riot Platforms." width="1200" height="568" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Hash rate growth. Image: <a href="https://www.riotplatforms.com/riot-platforms-reports-full-year-2023-financial-results-current-operational-and-financial-highlights/#:~:text=Fiscal%20Year%202023%20Financial%20Results,%240.1%20million%20in%20other%20revenue.">Riot Platforms</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Bitcoin mining difficulty, a measure of how hard it is to find a new block, reached a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277877/bitcoin-mining-difficulty-breaks-above-80-trillion-for-first-time">record high</a> of 81.73 trillion on Feb. 16. That figure could reach 100 trillion before the next Bitcoin halving, anticipated for April 20.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_278892"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 560px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-278892 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Difficulty-Line-163451-BTCCOM.png" alt="Bitcoin mining difficulty. Image: BTC.com." width="550" height="358" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin mining difficulty. Image: <a href="https://explorer.btc.com/btc/insights-difficulty">BTC.com</a>.</span></p></div>

<p>&nbsp;</p> It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>