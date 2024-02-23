<p>In likely another boon for the new spot bitcoin ETF market, the financial advisor platform Carson Group has approved four of the instruments, according to Bloomberg.</p>\r\n<p>Spot bitcoin ETFs offered by BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton and Bitwise are the four Carson Group approved and that will become accessible to financial advisors and their clients, the report said. Carson Group is a $30 billion registered investment advisor, or RIA, platform, also according to the <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-02-23/ria-carson-group-greenlights-four-spot-bitcoin-etfs-for-retail-buyers">report</a>.</p>\r\n<p>"Access to platforms that cater to financial advisors and their retail clients is of huge consequence to the firms behind the Bitcoin ETFs, who are eager to tap into a new audience," said Bloomberg.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock and Fidelity's spot bitcoin ETFs have been the most popular in terms of capital inflows. Franklin Templeton <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274149/franklin-templeton-expects-its-spot-bitcoin-etf-to-gain-traction-as-financial-advisors-become-more-familiar-with-product">recently told</a> The Block that approvals like this one from Carson Group were coming down the pike. However, Carson Group failed to approve several spot Bitcoin ETF funds, including the Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, which has over $1.5 billion in assets under management, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-assets-daily">data from The Block</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The products offered by Franklin Templeton and Bitwise, which have trailed far behind the top-performing ETFs thus far, could receive a boost thanks to Carson Group's approval. Total trading volume for spot bitcoin ETFs exceeded $50 billion <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278798/spot-bitcoin-etf-cumulative-trading-volume-50-billion">this week</a>. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>