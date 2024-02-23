<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Binance Holdings Ltd. will pay one of the largest corporate penalties in U.S. history after a judge approved a plea agreement on Friday requiring the exchange to pay $4.3 billion. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Binance accepts responsibility for the company’s past actions and has already made significant progress in taking the steps required under the terms of this plea agreement," a Binance spokesperson said in a statement sent to The Block. </span><span class="s1">Judge Richard Jones approved the plea agreement during a hearing in Seattle on Friday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/264013/binance-us-press-conference-settlement"><span class="s2">agreed</span></a> to settle criminal charges with the Department of Justice and other federal agencies in November. Prosecutors said Binance did not put in place needed components of an anti-money laundering program, including know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, and never filed a suspicious activity report with regulators. Illicit actors were then able to use Binance to conduct transactions for mixing services and transfer their funds, prosecutors said last year. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Binance had agreed to pay an unprecedented $4.3 billion penalty, appoint a new CEO and have in place an external compliance monitor for three years. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A Binance spokesperson on Friday said the company has made "considerable compliance enhancements" over the past several years involving KYC and anti-money laundering detection. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We look forward in the coming months to continuing to build on our efforts to set the industry standard for compliance, security, and transparency," the Binance spokesperson said. "We are pleased to put this matter behind us as we continue on our path of being the most trusted and secure digital asset exchange in the world."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2"><a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.wawd.328552/gov.uscourts.wawd.328552.32.0_1.pdf">Prosecutors</a></span><span class="s1"> and lawyers representing <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.wawd.328552/gov.uscourts.wawd.328552.33.0.pdf"><span class="s2">Binance</span></a> had asked the court to accept the plea agreement, according to court documents filed last week. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Upcoming sentencing for CZ</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Zhao, also known as CZ, is awaiting his sentencing hearing, currently set for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277243/binance-founder-cz-criminal-sentencing-pushed-back-april"><span class="s2">April 30</span></a>, after pleading <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266430/seattle-judge-accepts-former-binance-ceo-changpeng-zhaos-guilty-plea"><span class="s2">guilty</span></a> to violating the Bank Secrecy Act and resigning from his role as CEO of Binance last November. He remains free on bail in the U.S. after securing his release with a $175 million dollar bond. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3">Zhao faces a prison term of up to 18 months under federal guidelines, though U.S. prosecutors are free to argue that the former CEO be given up to 10 years.</p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Binance named Richard Teng, who was previously Binance’s Global Head of Regional Markets, as its new <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/264120/binance-names-richard-teng-as-new-ceo-as-founder-cz-admits-mistakes"><span class="s2">CEO</span></a> in November. </span></p>\r\n<p><em>Tim Copeland contributed reporting</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>