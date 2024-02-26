<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin price surged over 10% to hit a high of $56,740 at one stage on Tuesday morning Asia time, the highest value since November 2021, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s Price Page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“A key reason behind this surge can be attributed to Bitcoin spot ETF trading volume which reached a new height of $2.4 billion on Feb. 26, further boosting U.S investors’ confidence in this asset class.” Lucy Hu, a senior analyst of Metalpha, told The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ether rose 4.7% over the past 24 hours to trade at $3,234 at 10:30 a.m. in Hong Kong, The Block’s data showed. The </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30"><span style="font-weight: 400;">GMCI 30 Index</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, measuring the performance of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, was at 122.05, up 6% in 24 hours. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Justin d’Anethan, head of APAC business development of crypto market maker Keyrock, said that while this is playing on a longer timeframe, “you're seeing the inexorable rise of an asset with a set and hard-coded supply relative to an inflationary fiat currency.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“There's only so much supply, a supply that is set to halve in a matter of months, but the demand unleashed by the US spot ETFs seems to be relentless,” d’Anethan added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nine new spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, excluding Grayscale’s converted fund, set a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279209/new-bitcoin-spot-etf-trading-volume-sets-daily-record-besting-launch-day-bloomberg"><span style="font-weight: 400;">record-high combined daily trading volume</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of $2.4 billion during Monday trading sessions. Keyrock’s d’Anethan pointed to the possibility of traditional investors wanting to earn short-term profit from MicroStrategy’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279100/microstrategy-bitcoin-michael-saylor"><span style="font-weight: 400;">acquisition of an additional 3,000 BTC</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">D’Anethan told The Block that he’s seeing a mounting enthusiasm for the bitcoin ecosystem, while the macro markets appear “relatively underperforming.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“There's also a clear enthusiasm for ETH, which broke $3,200, this morning in Asia, on the back of the BTC rally but also, I suspect, some anticipation about a spot ETF of its own, later this year.” </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>