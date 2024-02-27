<p data-v-02bbd79b="">Over the past 24 hours, bitcoin surged to a multi-year high of over $56,000, as spot bitcoin ETF trading volume increased.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">The largest digital asset by market cap has increased by over 10% in the past 24 hours, changing hands for $56,566 at 5:46 a.m. ET. </p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">The spike in prices over the past day led to a substantial liquidation of short positions on centralized exchanges. The volatility resulted in the liquidations of more than $188 million in bitcoin positions, with the majority ($164.89 million) being shorts, according to CoinGlass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData" data-v-02bbd79b="">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">Major altcoins such as SOL, the native coin of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278441/solana-developer-platform-helius-raises-9-5-million-in-series-a-funding">Solana network</a>, and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269340/ether-could-outperform-bitcoin-in-2024-analyst-says" data-v-02bbd79b="">ether</a> also posted daily gains of 9% and 6% respectively, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-02bbd79b="">The Block's Prices Page</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279291"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 733px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-279291 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/bitcoin-increases-above-56k-27-February.png" alt="" width="723" height="519" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of bitcoin increased over 10% in the past 24 hours. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block</a></span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">The overall crypto market saw over $280 million of liquidated short positions in the last 24 hours, contributing to a total of $363.71 million in liquidations across various centralized exchanges, data shows.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">Liquidations take place when a trader's position is forcibly closed due to insufficient funds to cover losses. This situation arises when market movements are unfavorable to the trader's position, resulting in the depletion of their initial margin or collateral.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, trading volume for spot bitcoin ETFs reached a new all-time high on Monday, surpassing $2.4 billion within a 24-hour period. <span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">"This was double their recent daily average," Balchunas <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1762224483559977037">posted</a> on X.com</span></p>\r\n<h2>Peter Brandt forecasts $200,000 price by 2025 </h2>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">Meanwhile, Factor LLC CEO Peter Brandt has claimed that <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279012/bitcoin-could-face-severe-headwinds-amid-macroeconomic-growth-warnings-analyst-says">bitcoin</a> could rally as high as $200,000 by September 2025 in his forecast. Brandt’s prediction is a significant upward revision from his former estimate of $120,000.</p>\r\n<p>According to the technical analyst, the revised 2025 target price comes on the back of Bitcoin breaking out of a “15-month channel” on Monday. However, he added that this new forecast could be nullified if the digital asset falls below last week’s low of around $50,500.</p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">With the thrust above the upper boundary of the 15-month channel, the target for the current bull market cycle scheduled to end in Aug/Sep 2025 is being raised from $120,000 to $200,000. </span><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">A close below last week's low will nullify this interpretation," Brandt said. </span>The technical analyst <a href="https://twitter.com/PeterLBrandt/status/1762303814156308957">posted</a> his forecast on X.com alongside a chart to illustrate his bullish prediction.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>