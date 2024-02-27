<p>Less than two months after trading began, the nine newborn spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds now hold more than 300,000 BTC in assets under management — excluding Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund.</p>\r\n<p>According to K33 Research, the nine new ETFs had <a href="https://x.com/VetleLunde/status/1762385285915070750?s=20">amassed</a> 303,002 BTC ($17 billion) as of yesterday’s close. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272123/blackrocks-new-spot-bitcoin-etf-tops-1-billion-in-big-first-day-of-trading">Launching on Jan. 11</a>, these ETFs are BlackRock (IBIT), Fidelity (FBTC), Bitwise (BITB), Ark Invest 21Shares (ARKB), Invesco (BTCO), VanEck (HODL), Valkyrie (BRRR), Franklin Templeton (EZBC), and WisdomTree (BTCW).</p>\r\n<p>To put that into context, the newborn ETFs now hold nearly 1.5% of bitcoin’s total supply of 21 million BTC. That’s more than software company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279100/microstrategy-bitcoin-michael-saylor">MicroStrategy’s 193,000 BTC</a>, over four times stablecoin issuer <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/273338/tether-bitcoin-holdings-latest">Tether’s 66,465 BTC,</a> and more than <a href="https://bitcointreasuries.net/">all</a> public bitcoin miners combined.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279303"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1784px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-279303 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/GHU_mX0XoAAukGj.png" alt="Bitcoin held by new ETFs. Image: K33 Research." width="1774" height="1069" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin held by new ETFs. Image: <a href="https://x.com/VetleLunde/status/1762385285915070750?s=20">K33 Research</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>BlackRock’s IBIT spot bitcoin ETF leads with over 128,000 BTC ($7 billion) in assets under management, with Fidelity’s FBTC the second-highest among the new funds at more than 94,000 BTC ($5 billion), according to BitMEX Research <a href="https://x.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1762389839079477463?s=20">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-assets/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF AUM" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>In contrast, assets held by Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund have fallen by over 28% from around 619,000 BTC ($35 billion) to 444,000 BTC ($25 billion) since Jan. 11, according to CoinGlass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/Grayscale">data</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279304"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1210px;"><img class="has-caption size-large wp-image-279304" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-27-at-09.50.26-1200x374.png" alt="Grayscale bitcoin holdings. Image: CoinGlass." width="1200" height="374" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Grayscale bitcoin holdings. Image: <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/Grayscale">CoinGlass</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Total net inflows top $6 billion</h2>\r\n<p>Total net inflows across all the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs hit more than $6 billion after registering nearly $520 million in net inflows yesterday alone — the highest in two weeks, per BitMEX Research.</p>\r\n<p>Fidelity’s FBTC led Monday’s inflows, adding $243.3 million, with Ark Invest 21 Shares’ ARKB in second place, generating $130.6 million worth of inflows yesterday. BlackRock’s usually dominant IBIT ETF slipped to third place by inflows on Monday, registering $111.8 million.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, Grayscale’s higher-fee converted GBTC product witnessed its lowest outflows since launch day, with just $22.4 million exiting the fund — around half the prior trading day’s outflows and a fraction of the total $7.5 billion in outflows it has seen so far.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>As The Block previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279209/new-bitcoin-spot-etf-trading-volume-sets-daily-record-besting-launch-day-bloomberg">reported</a>, the newborn nine also set a daily record day in terms of volume yesterday. The $2.4 billion in trading, led by BlackRock’s ETF passing the $1 billion mark, was enough to eclipse the previous daily record set on the first day the instruments traded.</p>\r\n<p>"It's official... The new nine bitcoin ETFs have broken all-time volume record today with $2.4 billion, just barely beating day one, but about double their recent daily average," Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1762224483559977037">posted</a> on X.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading at $56,519, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>. Bitcoin's price has gained more than 10% over the past 24 hours and is now up around 34% year-to-date.

<div id="attachment_279305"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 986px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-279305 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-27-at-10.41.09.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="976" height="694" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div> 