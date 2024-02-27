<p>With the launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States, the weekend share of bitcoin trading volume has fallen to the lowest level on record.</p>\r\n<p>The 24/7 nature of crypto markets has often created a mismatch between traditional finance operating hours and large traders and market markers in the space — compounded by the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/218223/silvergate-will-liquidate-bank-wind-down-operations">collapse</a> of crypto-friendly banks Silvergate and Signature in March 2023.</p>\r\n<p>However, the weekend’s share of bitcoin trading volume has now fallen to just 13% so far this year — nearly halving from a 24% share in 2018 — according to a <a href="https://research.kaiko.com/insights/where-did-weekend-crypto-traders-go">report</a> from Kaiko analysts.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279359"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 762px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-279359 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-27-at-12.09.53.png" alt="Share of weekend bitcoin trade volume. Image: Kaiko." width="752" height="399" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Weekend share of bitcoin trade volume. Image: <a href="https://research.kaiko.com/insights/where-did-weekend-crypto-traders-go">Kaiko</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>“The decline suggests worsening liquidity conditions during weekends and could be explained by both increased institutional participation and worsening market infrastructure,” the analysts said.</p>\r\n<h2>More pronounced in the US</h2>\r\n<p>The decline in trading volume over the weekend is more pronounced across U.S.-based crypto exchanges — falling to 11% — though offshore venues also exhibit a similar trend. “Interestingly, weekend trade volume has historically been higher on offshore markets, suggesting increased retail participation,” the analysts noted.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279360"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 762px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-279360" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-27-at-12.42.16.png" alt="Share of weekend bitcoin trade volume by region. Image: Kaiko." width="752" height="399" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Weekend share of bitcoin trade volume by region. Image: <a href="https://research.kaiko.com/insights/where-did-weekend-crypto-traders-go">Kaiko</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Kaiko suggests the poorer weekend liquidity conditions in the U.S. are observable by monitoring the widening weekend average bid-ask spread — the cost of trading — on Coinbase compared to Binance.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279361"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 762px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-279361" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-27-at-12.48.47.png" alt="Average bitcoin bid-ask spread on weekends. Image: Kaiko." width="752" height="399" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Average bitcoin bid-ask spread on weekends. Image: <a href="https://research.kaiko.com/insights/where-did-weekend-crypto-traders-go">Kaiko</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Bitcoin liquidity has rebounded following the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272123/blackrocks-new-spot-bitcoin-etf-tops-1-billion-in-big-first-day-of-trading">launch</a> of the spot bitcoin ETFs as market makers increased their positions on U.S.-based platforms, Kaiko said. However, with the funds trading Monday to Friday, “the gap between weekends and weekdays could deepen further as ETFs gain traction and change the market structure,” the analysts added.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>