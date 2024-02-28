<p>Telegram is introducing an ad revenue sharing system for channel owners in nearly 100 countries that will pay out exclusively in toncoin.</p>\r\n<p>The messaging application will split ad revenue 50:50 with channel owners, according to a <a href="https://t.me/durov/247">message</a> by Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in his personal Telegram channel. The ad platform will open in March.</p>\r\n<p>"Similar to our approach with Telegram usernames on Fragment, we will sell ads and share revenue with channel owners in Toncoin. This will create a virtuous circle, in which content creators will be able to either cash out their Toncoins — or reinvest them in promoting and upgrading their channels," Durov said.</p>\r\n<p>Durov noted that Telegram channels create 1 trillion views on a monthly basis and that only 10% of the channels are currently monetized with Telegram ads.</p>\r\n<p>The price of toncoin shot up 34% on the news, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248363/toncoin-ton-usd">The Block's Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279567"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 976px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-279567 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-28-at-13.06.06.png" alt="Price chart for toncoin" width="966" height="690" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of toncoin spiked on the announcement. Image: The Block's Price Page.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Rival social media platform X has offered ad revenue sharing to all users since July 2023, as long as they reach enough impressions each month. However, those receiving ad revenue share say that X <a href="https://protos.com/x-keeps-99-of-ad-revenue-from-most-creator-payouts/">appears to be keeping</a> the vast majority of the revenue.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>