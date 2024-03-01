<p>The Nigerian government has reportedly demanded a minimum of $10 billion from Binance amid the country's crackdown on the crypto exchange and a devaluation of the country's local currency.</p>\r\n<p>The news comes from Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to the country's president, Bola Tinubu, in <a href="https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/articles/c25817r8wk8o">an interview</a> with the BBC. Onanuga claims Binance profited from "illegal transactions" at the country's expense.</p>\r\n<p>Binance is already under investigation in Nigeria, per multiple reports. “I am confirming that the office of the national security adviser, as part of ongoing operations in the foreign exchange market with the CBN and other law enforcement and security agencies, is coordinating an interagency investigation into the operations of Binance,” Zakari Mijinyawa, head of Strategic Communication at the Office of the National Security Adviser, reportedly <a href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/business/business-news/673361-nigeria-govt-slams-10-billion-fine-on-binance.html">told</a> Premium Times.</p>\r\n<p>Binance executives were also reportedly <a href="https://www.ft.com/content/1507509b-7bbc-48a1-9828-d777036fff2b">detained</a> by Nigeria earlier this week.</p>\r\n<p data-ct-non-breakable="true">The exchange reportedly <a href="https://cointelegraph.com/news/binance-drops-naira-government-scrutiny">removed</a> Nigeria's currency, the naira, from its peer-to-peer service. </p>\r\n<p>The Block reached out to Binance and will update this report.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>