<p>Investment manager Ark Invest offloaded 217,305 Coinbase shares from its Innovation exchange-traded fund (ARKK) last week, worth $44.7 million at current prices, according to the company's latest trade filing.</p>
<p>Some 86,298 Coinbase shares, worth over $17 million, were sold from the fund on Wednesday alone as Ark Invest continued to rebalance its fund weightings amid the surge in COIN's price this month. Ark also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279018/cathie-wood-ark-invest-coinbase-robinhood">offloaded</a> $16 million worth of Coinbase stock the week before last.</p>
<p>Coinbase stock traded for $205.77 at market close on Friday, up 22% for the week and 60% over the past month, <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">according</a> to TradingView. The stock has gained over 150% in a year but remains 40% down from an all-time high of $342.98 set during November 2021's last crypto bull market peak.</p>

<div id="attachment_280286"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1256px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-280286 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-12.32.25.png" alt="COIN/USD price chart. Image: TradingView." width="1246" height="573" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">COIN/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>

<h2>Coinbase stock hits multi-month highs despite heavy web traffic causing a temporary platform glitch</h2>
<p>On Wednesday, COIN closed above the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279858/coinbase-stock-highs-platform-glitch">$200 mark</a> for the first time since January 2022 — despite heavy web traffic causing a temporary <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279682/coinbase-restabilized-after-heavy-traffic-caused-0-balance-glitch">$0 balance glitch</a> on the crypto exchange as daily trading volume more than doubled to over $8.6 billion.</p>
<p>Coinbase is currently valued at $38.3 billion, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-pre-ipo-stock-price">data dashboard</a>.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-pre-ipo-stock-price/embed" title="Coinbase Valuation" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<h2>Ark Invest sells $11.4 million worth of Robinhood shares</h2>
<p>Ark Invest also offloaded 686,864 Robinhood shares from its Next Generation Internet (ARKW) and Fintech Innovation (ARKF) funds last week — worth around $11.4 million.</p>
<p>Shares in the stock and crypto trading app closed at $16.58 on Friday, gaining more than 12% for the week and 50% over the past month, <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-HOOD/">per</a> TradingView.</p>

<div id="attachment_280287"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1256px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-280287 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-12.32.41.png" alt="HOOD/USD price chart. Image: TradingView." width="1246" height="573" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">HOOD/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-HOOD/">TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>

<p>On Thursday, Robinhood's self-custodial crypto wallet <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279943/robinhood-wallet-arbitrum-token-swaps">integrated</a> token swaps on the Layer 2 network Arbitrum in addition to prior support for Ethereum and Polygon-based swaps.</p>