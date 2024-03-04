<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision timeline on BlackRock's proposal for a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund, according to a Monday <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/nasdaq/2024/34-99665.pdf"><span class="s2">filing</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">This marks the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274375/sec-delays-decision-timeline-for-blackrocks-proposed-spot-ethereum-etf-to-march"><span class="s2">second</span></a> time the SEC has pushed back its decision for BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust. The regulator also asked questions on Monday from the public on whether the ETF should be approved and asked specifically about whether Ethereum's proof of stake mechanism raised " unique concerns about ether’s susceptibility to fraud and manipulation." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC also delayed making a decision on <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/cboebzx/2024/34-99667.pdf"><span class="s2">Fidelity's</span></a> spot Ethereum ETF, according to a filing Monday and solicited comments from the public. The agency asked similar questions as it did for BlackRock. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Comments for both are due in the next 21 days and rebuttals are due in 35 days. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Both BlackRock and Fidelity <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263299/blackrock-ethereum-etf-sec"><span class="s4">filed</span></a> for their spot Ethereum ETFs in November. Since then, other firms have filed, including Franklin Templeton, Ark 21Shares, VanEck and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253885/grayscale-ethereum-trust-spot-eth-etf"><span class="s2">Grayscale</span></a>. BlackRock, Fidelity and others <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271324/the-sec-said-it-has-approved-proposals-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-on-an-accelerated-basis">launched</a> spot bitcoin ETFs after getting approval from the SEC earlier this year. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s3">Is an approval coming?</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Crypto <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274312/crypto-experts-predict-whether-a-spot-ethereum-etf-will-get-approved-in-2024"><span class="s4">experts</span></a> disagreed on whether a spot ether ETF is on the horizon, with some on the more positive side saying they anticipate an approval from the SEC could come as early as May, as pointing to the bitcoin ETFs' recent approvals as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274312/crypto-experts-predict-whether-a-spot-ethereum-etf-will-get-approved-in-2024"><span class="s2">leading</span></a> the way for spot ether ETFs. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Conversely, individuals with a more cautious outlook view the approval of spot ether ETFs as uncertain, a sentiment echoed by Variant Fund Chief Legal Officer Jake Chervinsky in his comments on X over the <a href="https://twitter.com/jchervinsky/status/1764389088528855175?s=20"><span class="s2">weekend</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s5">"I’m not saying for certain that the spot ETH ETF won’t be approved by May 23," Chervinsky said. "I’m just saying that the legal issues and policy environment in DC make denial (or an SEC request to withdraw) more likely than general sentiment suggests. 'Blackrock always wins' is a lazy bull take." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">SEC Chair Gary Gensler, meanwhile, has said the agency's approval of spot bitcoin ETFs are just "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274333/gensler-says-secs-move-to-approve-spot-bitcoin-etfs-was-limited-despite-excitement-about-possible-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s6">cabined</span></a>" to those and "shouldn't be read to be anything other than that."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>