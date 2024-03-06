Introducing GMCI Indices: Track the crypto market with confidence.
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$66,645.29 5.06%
ETHUSD
$3,836.21 8.95%
LTCUSD
$85.45 5.29%
SOLUSD
$130.85 8.09%