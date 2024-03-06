<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto exchange Bitstamp announced Wednesday that it has received the in-principle approval for a license to operate as a Major Payment Institution from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The in-principle approval, which precedes a full license to operate in Singapore, brings Bitstamp a step closer to offering digital payment token services in the city-state. The exchange said in its press release that it is the first crypto trading platform with a major presence in the EU to obtain such a license from the MAS.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Singapore was a first mover when it came to establishing a regulatory framework for crypto exchanges and we see that leadership continuing to cement Singapore’s future as a center for the digital assets ecosystem and its convergence with the broader financial services sector,” Leonard Hoh, APAC general manager of Bitstamp, said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Singaporean authorities have already given the full license to several crypto service providers, including </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243670/blockchain-com-obtains-major-payment-institution-license-in-singapore"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blockchain.com</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233409/circle-mpi-singapore"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Circle</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253755/coinbase-granted-full-license-in-singapore"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/254590/ripple-obtains-digital-asset-license-from-monetary-authority-of-singapore"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ripple</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Founded in 2011, Bitstamp said it holds over 50 licenses and registrations in jurisdictions across the globe, including the UK, the Netherlands, France and 40 states in the U.S., according to its statement. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>