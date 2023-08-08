<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Cryptocurrency business Blockchain.com has obtained a payment license in Singapore as it continues to expand its presence in Asia, the company said Monday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Blockchain.com said in a </span><a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchaincom-receives-major-payment-institution-license-from-monetary-authority-of-singapore-301895088.html"><span style="font-weight: 400">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> that the Monetary Authority of Singapore issued the company a major payment institution license on August 1. The central bank previously granted the firm an in-principle approval for the license in October, according to its blog </span><a href="https://medium.com/blockchain/blockchain-com-receives-in-principle-approval-from-monetary-authority-of-singapore-a945a9401f93"><span style="font-weight: 400">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The license allows the exchange to “provide regulated digital payment token services to its global institutional and accredited investor customers,” the company said.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Web3 support</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">On Monday, MAS </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243554/singapore-mas-fintech-web3-funding"><span style="font-weight: 400">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> a commitment of up to S$150 million ($111.6 million) over three years under a fintech and innovation program that includes a track to support web 3 technology.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Last month, Singapore’s High Court said it </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241469/singapore-court-declares-crypto-as-property-in-case-involving-bybit"><span style="font-weight: 400">considered</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> cryptocurrency property in a case involving crypto exchange Bybit and a contractor. The court ruled crypto assets are things in action and capable of being held on trust.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">MAS also </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236361/singapores-mas-sets-out-framework-for-responsible-digital-asset-ecosystem"><span style="font-weight: 400">published a report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> in June in collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements on a framework for tokenization and institution grade DeFi protocols.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>