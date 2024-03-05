<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday that it filed a cease-and-desist against cryptocurrency firm ShapeShift, alleging that it operated as an unregistered securities dealer.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The crypto assets offered by ShapeShift included those that were offered and sold as investment contracts and, therefore, securities,” the SEC wrote in the Tuesday </span><a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/admin/2024/34-99676.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, citing a 1946 court case that brought forth the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/251857/are-cryptocurrencies-securities"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Howey test</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The agency said it has determined to accept an offer from ShapeShift to settle the charges by paying a civil penalty of $275,000, on top of the agreement to keep away from any future violations of the securities regulation, according to the filing.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ShapeShift, founded by Erik Voorhees, previously operated out of Colorado from October 2017 to February 2020 before winding down its direct crypto asset exchange platform in 2021, according to the SEC filing. The company is incorporated in Switzerland.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Securities debate</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The issue of whether sales of crypto assets should be classified as securities transactions has been at the center of legal disputes between the SEC and several cryptocurrency entities, including Ripple, Coinbase and Kraken exchange. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last week, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280336/crypto-assets-secondary-markets-securities"><span style="font-weight: 400;">a U.S. court ruled</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the trading of certain crypto assets on secondary markets, such as crypto exchanges, are securities transactions, which clashes with the view of the wider crypto industry. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SEC </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280492/sec-leverages-insider-trading-ruling-to-strengthen-lawsuit-against-coinbase"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said in a notice</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it intended to utilize the default judgment in its lawsuit against Coinbase to support its claims that the exchange operated as an unregistered securities broker. Coinbase has </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280711/coinbase-counters-use-of-default-judgment-ruling-in-sec-lawsuit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">since challenged</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the agency on the latest claim, saying in a filing that the judgment “should be afforded no weight.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>