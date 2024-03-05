Introducing GMCI Indices: Track the crypto market with confidence.
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$66,374.50 4.62%
ETHUSD
$3,782.51 7.41%
LTCUSD
$85.15 4.92%
SOLUSD
$132.00 9.01%