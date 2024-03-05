<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-ksgra-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-ksgra-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-127">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="7b560b81-a1af-4a9a-bdee-09a2addaa0df">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Coinbase is countering the Securities and Exchange Commission's efforts to leverage a decision from an insider trading case to bolster the agency's lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange.</p>\r\n<p><span class="s1">In a notice filed on Tuesday, Coinbase hit back after the SEC a day earlier said it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280492/sec-leverages-insider-trading-ruling-to-strengthen-lawsuit-against-coinbase"><span class="s2">wanted</span></a> to inform the court of a default judgment made last week by</span><span class="s3"> another <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280336/crypto-assets-secondary-markets-securities"><span class="s4">court</span></a>. That ruling said that the trading of certain crypto assets on secondary markets constitutes securities trading. </span></p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">The insider trading case came to a close last week after a judge granted a default judgment, meaning a defendant has failed to appear before the court. The case involved Sameer Ramani, who was friends with former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and his brother, Nikhil Wahi. In the <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.wawd.312176/gov.uscourts.wawd.312176.119.0.pdf">ruling</a> made on March 1, Judge Tana Lin said the default judgment was warranted in part because Ramani appeared to have fled the country. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">Coinbase said the default judgment should not hold any weight, according to Tuesday's <a href="https://ecf.nysd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/show_temp.pl?file=file0.990591199175594.pdf&amp;type=application/pdf"><span class="s2">filing</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The Wahi order was procured against an empty chair and its reasoning reflects as much. Coinbase respectfully submits that the default judgment against Mr. Ramani should be afforded no weight," Coinbase said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Coinbase also said the SEC's motion for a default judgment did not mention the Ripple case or include an "analysis of transactions on the secondary market."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Ripple case gave the crypto industry a partial win last year after the SEC sued the firm over what it said were unregistered sales of XRP. A judge then <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235926/sec-lawsuit-over-whether-xrp-is-a-security-will-go-to-trial"><span class="s2">ruled</span></a> in July of 2023 that the </span><span class="s3">sales of XRP to institutional investors were unlawful securities sales, but "blind bid" sales to retail were not. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Past lawsuits </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">The SEC previously accused Ishan Wahi of leaking information about the timing of the exchange's public listing announcements, including details on which cryptocurrencies would be available for trading, to both his brother and Ramani. Ishan and Nikhil Wahi reached a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2023-98"><span class="s4">settlement</span></a> with the SEC last May over charges that they engaged in insider trading. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">Coinbase is facing its own lawsuit brought by the SEC in June. The agency said the exchange was unlawfully operating as an unregistered exchange, broker and clearing agency. The company </span><span class="s5">has argued for the dismissal of the case, eliciting <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274703/will-a-judge-dismiss-the-secs-case-against-coinbase-experts-have-differing-views"><span class="s4">mixed opinions</span></a> from experts on the likelihood of such an outcome.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. 