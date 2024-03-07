<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission is delaying a decision on whether to allow Nasdaq ISE, LLC to list and trade options on BlackRock's spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund until next month. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC said it was extending the time period to make a decision on whether to "either approve or disapprove, or institute proceedings" until April 24, according to a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/ise/2024/34-99681.pdf"><span class="s2">filing</span></a> made on Thursday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The Commission finds it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action on the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change," the SEC said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/273616/sec-opens-comment-period-on-proposal-that-would-allow-options-trading-on-blackrocks-spot-bitcoin-etf"><span class="s2">previously</span></a> asked for comments from the public on whether Nasdaq would be able to allow for options trading on BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF. That had garnered five comments from <a href="https://www.sec.gov/comments/sr-ise-2024-03/srise202403.htm"><span class="s2">individuals</span></a> who said they wanted the SEC to approve the options trading. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Other delays</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC also delayed making a decision on whether it should allow Cboe Exchange, Inc. and Miax Pearl LLC to list and trade options on spot bitcoin ETFs, according to <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/cboe/2024/34-99680.pdf"><span class="s2">Thursday</span></a> filings. The SEC said the next deadlines for those would also be April 24. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Cboe submitted an SEC rule filing earlier this year. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Cboe Options’ current rules generally permit it to list options on an ETP three days after shares of the ETP begin trading on a national securities exchange," Cboe said in a <a href="https://cdn.cboe.com/resources/release_notes/2024/Cboe-Options-to-List-Options-on-ETPs-Holding-Bitcoin.pdf"><span class="s2">statement</span></a>. "However, those rules do not apply to ETPs holding commodities such as Bitcoin." </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>