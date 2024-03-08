<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler is not giving any clues yet on whether the agency will approve spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds. </span></p>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-pxvmn-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-pxvmn-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-69">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="bac81399-6945-445a-8b3a-b905995f3659">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>In a Friday morning interview with Yahoo Finance, Gensler was questioned regarding the approximately ten firms that have submitted applications for a spot Ethereum product and whether he regarded a summer court ruling involving Grayscale as "precedent-setting."</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"I don't want to prejudge any one filing, and as you said, there's 10 filings in front of us," Gensler said. "So news alert, I'm not going to prejudge that. But to your question, we look at the facts and circumstances and that which was in front of us." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Big name firms including BlackRock and Fidelity filed for spot Ethereum ETFs in November and have since been followed by </span><span class="s2">Franklin Templeton, Ark 21Shares, VanEck and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253885/grayscale-ethereum-trust-spot-eth-etf"><span class="s3">Grayscale</span></a>. Some experts have been optimistic that the SEC could approve a spot Ethereum ETF given that ether futures ETFs already trade and say Grayscale's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246115/court-hands-grayscale-win-in-long-running-suit-against-sec"><span class="s4">win</span></a> against the SEC in court last year could <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274312/crypto-experts-predict-whether-a-spot-ethereum-etf-will-get-approved-in-2024"><span class="s4">tip</span></a> the scales. </span></p>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-pxvmn-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-pxvmn-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-71">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="e01bef97-083a-4918-847e-fa17db7854bb">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Following a summer ruling by a D.C. court, where three judges mandated the SEC to re-evaluate Grayscale Investments' proposal for a spot bitcoin ETF, the SEC subsequently approved spot bitcoin ETFs. Gensler, however, has said that the agency's decision to approve spot bitcoin ETFs should be "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277493/gensler-says-secs-approval-of-spot-bitcoin-etfs-in-january-was-cabined"><span class="s4">cabined</span></a>" to just that. </p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Not so decentralized </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Gensler, who has said in the past that most cryptocurrencies are securities and has called for firms to register with the SEC, said the "whole crypto field has challenges," during Friday's interview with YahooFinance. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The whole field is rife with abuses and fraud," said Gensler. "Look at the series of bankruptcies in 2022 and 2023 when investors weren't getting the proper disclosures from the middle of the market, the intermediaries. By the way, for the viewing public, this is not that decentralized." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Intermediaries are pulling together investors' assets and not giving "the proper disclosures," he said. </span><span class="s1">"They're doing things that we would never allow the New York Stock Exchange to do." </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. 