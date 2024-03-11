<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea plans to build a crypto-focused asset management system by 2025 to prevent tax evasion, local media reported.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The country’s National Tax Service has selected GTIC as the lead firm to build the system as part of a preliminary consultation, local news outlet Digital Daily </span><a href="https://www.ddaily.co.kr/page/view/2024030714280298830"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Monday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The system is expected to facilitate the analysis and management of the information collected from crypto trading platforms that are required to file users' crypto transaction details, according to the report.</span></p>\r\n<p>The country’s crypto gains tax is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277963/south-koreas-ruling-party-mulls-crypto-tax-delay">scheduled to go into effect</a> in January 2025, after being pushed back from the original schedule of January 1, 2023.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In January, South Korea’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272208/south-koreas-samsung-securities-mirae-asset-suspend-foreign-spot-bitcoin-etfs-amid-regulatory-warning"><span style="font-weight: 400;">financial regulator reiterated</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> its ban restricting financial institutions from launching any kind of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Local investors are restricted from investing in spot crypto ETFs, while foreign crypto futures products remain available.</span></p>\r\n<p>The National Tax Service did not immediately respond to The Block's request for further comment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>