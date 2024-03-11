<p>Investment firm BlackRock hired former GSR research analyst Matt Kunke as a director and product strategist focused on iShares digital assets ETFs.</p>\r\n<p>At GSR, Kunke predicted in January that Ethereum ETFs had a 75% chance of approval by May. "This optimistic outlook is grounded in Grayscale's Court of Appeals victory and the subsequent approval of Ethereum Futures ETF, collectively suggesting that the approval of a spot Ethereum ETF is only a matter of time," he said <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274312/crypto-experts-predict-whether-a-spot-ethereum-etf-will-get-approved-in-2024">at the time</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Before GSR, Kunke led the crypto research vertical at Global X ETFs and was a portfolio manager on the Blockchain &amp; Bitcoin Strategy ETF. Before that, he worked at JPMorgan and Credit Suisse.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock has been leading the charge in crypto ETFs, starting with Bitcoin. Its IBIT bitcoin ETF has sucked in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-assets">$12.7 billion of bitcoin</a> since its January launch. It now has a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-market-share">47% market share</a> in spot bitcoin ETF trading volumes.</p>\r\n<p>As for Ethereum, BlackRock has applied to launch a spot Ethereum ETF, but the SEC has not yet approved them. Pundits are now <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281714/bloomberg-analysts-substantially-lower-likelihood-of-spot-ethereum-etf-approval-in-may-to-30">much less optimistic</a> about whether they will be approved by May.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>