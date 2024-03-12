<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thailand’s financial regulator has adjusted relevant regulations to allow investments in U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for professional investors, according to local media.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Bangkok Post </span><a href="https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/general/2756954/sec-amends-rules-on-spot-bitcoin-etfs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> today that Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission has permitted asset management firms to launch funds for investing in U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs available for institutional investors.</span></p>\r\n<p>Pornanong Budsaratragoon, the SEC Secretary-General, stated in an interview with a local newspaper that there have been requests from asset management firms to permit them to invest in crypto assets. Budsaratragoon emphasized, “but we need to consider carefully whether to allow asset management firms to invest in digital assets directly due to the high risk.”</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The local regulator’s move came after the agency </span><a href="https://www.sec.or.th/EN/Template3/SECStatement/2024/SECstatementEN-160124.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in January that it was monitoring the development of overseas spot crypto ETFs but had no plan to allow such products in the country.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SEC did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thailand’s Ministry of Finance </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276405/thailand-waives-value-added-tax-on-crypto-gains-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">relaxed tax rules</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on crypto trading by suspending the requirement to pay a 7% value-added tax on gains from crypto trading. The tax exemption period became effective on Jan. 1, 2024, without an expiration date, the Bangkok Post reported at the time.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thailand has attracted some global crypto exchanges, such as Binance, to set up shop in the country. In January, Binance announced that Gulf Binance — a joint venture between Binance and Thailand’s Gulf Innova — </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272754/binances-joint-venture-with-gulf-energy-begins-exchange-operations-in-thailand"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched crypto exchange services to the general public</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in Thailand following an </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263249/binance-to-start-crypto-exchange-in-thailand-through-joint-venture-with-gulf-energy"><span style="font-weight: 400;">invite-only test</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in November.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>