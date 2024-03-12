<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Two Binance executives — Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla — have been detained for the past two weeks in Nigeria against their will, amid accusations of the exchange making illegal transaction profits locally, according to multiple media reports. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen, and Anjarwalla, a dual citizen of the UK and Kenya, arrived in Nigeria’s capital city Abuja on Feb. 25, and on the next day, they were escorted to a government property and were held there after they met with Nigerian officials, Wired </span><a href="https://www.wired.com/story/binance-top-investigator-detained-nigeria/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, citing their families. Nigerian authorities seized their passports, but the officials did not inform the two of their charges, according to Wired.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The two Binance representatives were reportedly </span><a href="https://www.wsj.com/finance/currencies/crypto-gets-blamed-for-a-real-life-currency-crisis-e3e3b343"><span style="font-weight: 400;">invited</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by Nigerian authorities to discuss the country’s accusation that Binance profited from “illegal transactions” at Nigeria’s expense. Previous reports said Nigerian authorities </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280139/binance-10b-usd-fine-nigeria"><span style="font-weight: 400;">demanded</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a minimum of $10 billion from Binance for the alleged illicit activities.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“While it is inappropriate for us to comment on the substance of the claims at this time, we can say that we are working collaboratively with Nigerian authorities to bring Nadeem and Tigran back home safely to their families,” a Binance spokesperson told The Block. “They are professionals with the highest integrity and we will provide them all the support we can. We trust there will be a swift resolution to this matter.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance, which has faced </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280785/binance-us-layoffs-revenue-falloff-sec-lawsuit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">regulatory scrutiny in the U.S.</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, has already been under investigation by Nigerian authorities, according to multiple news reports. Olayemi Cardoso, the country’s central bank governor, said that Binance Nigeria potentially processed illicit flows of $26 billion from unidentifiable sources last year, </span><a href="https://nairametrics.com/2024/02/27/26-billion-passed-through-binance-nigeria-cardoso/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> local news outlet NairaMetrics.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Amid numerous reports of its conflicts with the Nigerian regulators, Binance </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280577/binance-nigeria-naira-support"><span style="font-weight: 400;">cut support</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for the Nigerian naira on its platform, delisting all naira trading pairs among others.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the </span><a href="https://www.wsj.com/finance/currencies/crypto-gets-blamed-for-a-real-life-currency-crisis-e3e3b343?st=0hvzck0ocfyve4y&amp;reflink=article_copyURL_share"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reports</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, Gambaryan was formerly a special agent for the Internal Revenue Service and currently leads the financial crime compliance team at Binance. Anjarwalla serves as the regional director for Binance in Africa.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>