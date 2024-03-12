<p>JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that despite his reservations towards bitcoin, he would still defend people’s right to purchase the asset if they wish.</p>\r\n<p>At this week's <a href="https://live.afr.com/businesssummit/">Australian Financial Review business summit</a> in Sydney, Dimon discussed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281605/bitcoin-surpasses-silver-to-become-the-eighth-largest-asset-by-market-cap">bitcoin's</a> recent rally and offered his thoughts on the timing of this year's possible rate cut by the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281104/bitcoin-holds-above-67000-as-stocks-gain-ahead-of-fed-capitol-hill-testimony">U.S. Federal Reserve</a>.</p>\r\n<p>"I defend your right to smoke a cigarette, and I’ll defend your right to buy a bitcoin," the JPMorgan Chase CEO told attendees. However, he added that he would personally never buy <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281605/bitcoin-surpasses-silver-to-become-the-eighth-largest-asset-by-market-cap">bitcoin</a>. "I do think it’s a risk if you are a buyer, when governments look at all this stuff, why do they put up with it?" he said.</p>\r\n<p>In light of bitcoin's price reaching a new <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281510/bitcoin-breaks-through-71000-to-fresh-highs">all-time high</a> above the $72,000 mark this week, Dimon suggested that the recent surge should prompt investors to pause. He then hinted that the market could be witnessing a bubble and that bullish buyers might overlook these signals. “I’m not so sure the world is that safe, or a risk-free place,” he added. </p>\r\n<h2>Possibility of a Fed rate cut in 2024</h2>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-mxfze-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-mxfze-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-27">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="40986408-b3d9-4cc4-bb8c-6ca705d3ebbd">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Bitcoin's surge, fueled by the introduction of spot ETFs, is occurring amidst market expectations of lower interest rates sometime this year.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>According to the <a href="https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/interest-rates/cme-fedwatch-tool.html">CME's FedWatch tool</a>, interest rate traders are betting that the Fed will hold rates steady in March and May before making its first possible cut in June. However, at the Australian summit, Dimon said he favored the U.S. central bank waiting until later in the year before implementing a rate cut cycle.</p>\r\n<p>"You can always cut it quickly and dramatically," Dimon said. Referring to the Federal Reserve's recent monetary policy decisions, he added, "their credibility is a little bit at stake here, I would even wait past June and let it all sort it out."</p>\r\n<p>The JPMorgan chief said that any decision should be data-driven, warning that inflation may be stickier than expected and that rates could remain higher for longer.</p>\r\n<h2>Inflation still stubbornly high</h2>\r\n<p>The February U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report suggests inflation is still stubbornly high, which could hinder the Fed's willingness to begin cutting rates.</p>\r\n<div class="common-textstyles__StyledWrapper-sc-18pd49k-0 eSbCkN">\r\n<div class="typography__StyledTypography-sc-owin6q-0 eycWal at-text">\r\n<p>The CPI increased faster than expected last month, with the year-over-year pace up to 3.2% versus estimates for 3.1% and January's 3.1%. The core rate, which strips out food and energy costs, also came in hotter than expected, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showing a core rate of 3.8% against expectations of 3.7%.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div class="common-textstyles__StyledWrapper-sc-18pd49k-0 eSbCkN">\r\n<div class="typography__StyledTypography-sc-owin6q-0 eycWal at-text">\r\n<p>On a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.4%, ahead of expectations of 0.3%, and showed no change from January's 0.4%. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis in February after rising 0.3% in January.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin holds above $72,000</h2>\r\n<p>The bitcoin price has rallied to a record high to hold above the $72,000 mark. Over the past month the price of the digital currency has surged more than 40%.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">However, in the past 24 hours, bitcoin's price increased by a muted 0.04% and was changing hands for $72,061 at 8:49 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, has increased by 0.45% to 157.01 in the past 24 hours. 