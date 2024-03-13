Here’s how crypto firms like Coinbase are fending off drainer hacker groups

Episode 12 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Raz Niv Co-Founder and CTO of Blockaid.

This episode of The Scoop explores the technical headwinds and security challenges faced by the crypto industry.



Blockaid co-founder Raz Niv discusses common scams and phishing attacks in the crypto space, and emphasizes the importance of good on-chain hygiene and best practices for engaging with different protocols.



Just last month, Metamask integrated Blockaid-powered security alerts by default across multiple chains.