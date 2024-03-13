<p>Crypto funds at asset managers such as BlackRock, Fidelity, ProShares and 21Shares have surpassed 2021’s yearly inflow record — reaching more than $12 billion worth of inflows globally in just three months of trading this year, according to CoinShares.</p>\r\n<p>This week's inflows of $1.76 billion into global crypto exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded products were enough to break the record — dominated by substantial inflows generated by the new spot bitcoin ETFs in the United States.</p>\r\n<p>“Digital Assets ETFs/ETPs have smashed the 2021 record, with inflows following the last few days now sitting at $12 billion year-to-date compared to $10.6 billion for the whole of 2021,” CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill <a href="https://x.com/jbutterfill/status/1767835840393122055?s=20">wrote</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Global crypto investment products witnessed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281646/global-crypto-investment-products-saw-2-7-billion-record-inflows-last-week">record inflows</a> last week, adding nearly $2.7 billion, and had already reached the $10.3 billion mark in 2024 before this week began. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_281647"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 703px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-281647 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-11-at-11.06.03.png" alt="Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: CoinShares." width="693" height="709" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-173-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-d3b5fd18d417">CoinShares</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>The crypto funds also generated a new record trading volume of $43 billion last week — nearly 50% higher than the prior peak of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280409/crypto-funds-record-weekly-trading-volume-30-billion-usd">$30 billion</a> set just the week before. Combined with recent price gains in the crypto market, total assets under management at the funds have also reached record highs nearing $100 billion.</p>\r\n<p>So far, crypto investment products based on exchanges in the United States have unsurprisingly dominated this week, effectively generating 100% of the inflows as fund flows in other countries canceled themselves out.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_282253"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 941px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-282253 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/GIidN9MWYAA6QK1.png" alt="Flows by exchange country. Image: CoinShares." width="931" height="420" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Flows by exchange country. Image: <a href="https://twitter.com/jbutterfill/status/1767835840393122055/photo/1">CoinShares</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs have brought in more than 88% or $1.55 billion of the inflows this week alone — including a record daily net inflow of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282137/bitcoin-etf-inflows-1-billion-usd">$1 billion</a> on Tuesday, mainly consisting of BlackRock’s IBIT ETF. That product registered a $849 million daily inflow record of its own Tuesday, and its assets under management crossed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282176/blackrock-spot-bitcoin-etf-15-billion-usd-aum">$15 billion</a> for the first time.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The bitcoin price set <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281510/bitcoin-breaks-through-71000-to-fresh-highs">fresh all-time highs</a> earlier today, rising to a peak of $73,710 before correctly, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier this week, CoinShares completed its <a href="https://www.reuters.com/technology/coinshares-acquire-valkyrie-funds-after-us-spot-bitcoin-etf-approval-2024-01-12/">acquisition</a> of Valkyrie Funds — including its BRRR spot bitcoin ETF — enabling the European asset manager to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272249/coinshares-valkyrie-funds-acquisition-bitcoin-etf">expand</a> into the U.S. market.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 