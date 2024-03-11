<p>Crypto funds at asset managers such as BlackRock, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, ProShares and 21Shares registered record inflows totaling $2.7 billion globally last week, according to CoinShares’ latest report.</p>\r\n<p>Last week’s inflows beat the prior peak of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278065/crypto-funds-weekly-inflow-record-growing-spot-bitcoin-etf-interest">$2.45 billion</a> set in February, led by substantial interest in the U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds.</p>\r\n<p>The record week brings year-to-date inflows to $10.3 billion — just shy of the $10.6 billion worth of inflows for the whole of 2021, CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-173-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-d3b5fd18d417">wrote</a>.</p>\r\n<div>\r\n<dl id="attachment_281647">\r\n<dt>\r\n<div id="attachment_281647"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 703px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-281647" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-11-at-11.06.03.png" alt="Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: CoinShares." width="693" height="709" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-173-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-d3b5fd18d417">CoinShares</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n</dt>\r\n</dl>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>Weekly trading volume also generated a new record of $43 billion last week — nearly 50% higher than the prior peak of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280409/crypto-funds-record-weekly-trading-volume-30-billion-usd">$30 billion</a> set just the week before.</p>\r\n<p>Combined with recent price gains in the crypto market, total assets under management also hit a record high of $94.4 billion — rising 14% over the past week and 88% year-to-date, per CoinShares.</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin funds continue to dominate, US leads regionally</h2>\r\n<p>Regionally, U.S.-based funds continued their heavy dominance post spot bitcoin ETF approval, registering $2.8 billion worth of inflows last week. Switzerland-based investment products were second, generating $21 million, and Brazil-based funds third with $18 million worth of inflows last week. However, crypto funds in Germany, Sweden and Canada saw outflows of $77 million, $39 million and $35 million, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>Unsurprisingly, bitcoin investment products remained the focus, generating $2.6 billion worth of inflows last week. Despite the price action, short-bitcoin funds saw inflows of $11 million.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC spot bitcoin ETFs both hit record daily inflows of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280792/blackrock-ibit-spot-bitcoin-etf-record-daily-inflow">$788 million</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281338/fidelity-fbtc-spot-bitcoin-etf-record-daily-inflow">$73 million</a>, respectively, during the past week. By Friday, IBIT had exceeded <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281618/blackrock-ibit-spot-bitcoin-etf-10-billion-usd">$10 billion</a> in inflows after just two months of trading, while the newborn nine spot bitcoin ETFs — excluding Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund — also topped $20 billion worth of inflows, with net inflows now totaling over $9.5 billion.</p>\r\n<p>In terms of altcoin-baseproducts, after three weeks of consecutive outflows, Solana-based funds returned to inflows of $24 million for the week, amid <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-07/pantera-raising-money-to-buy-250-million-solana-holding-from-ftx-sol">reports</a> that Pantera Capital is raising funds to buy up Solana holdings from the FTX bankruptcy estate.</p>\r\n<p>Ether-based investment products had a poorer week, witnessing $2.1 million in outflows, while Polkadot, Fantom, Chainlink and Uniswap products also saw minor inflows.</p>\r\n<p>The bitcoin price set <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281510/bitcoin-breaks-through-71000-to-fresh-highs">fresh highs</a> on Monday, rising above the $72,000 mark for the first time in its history, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 