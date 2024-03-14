<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227344/berachain-funding-new-layer-1-blockchain"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Berachain</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, a bear-themed DeFi project run by pseudonymous co-founders, is expected to reach unicorn status after raising over $69 million in a fund round led by Brevan Howard Digital and Framework Ventures, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Berachain’s projected value stands at $1.5 billion following the latest funding round through selling tokens, according to the Bloomberg </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-15/crypto-s-berachain-becomes-unicorn-in-69-million-vc-round"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Cosmos-based, EVM-compatible Berachain focuses on DeFi trading, lending and borrowing services with its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227344/berachain-funding-new-layer-1-blockchain"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tri-token system</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The platform consists of native gas token bera, honey stablecoin and “non-transferable” governance token BGT, the project said. With the mechanism, users can stake bera to earn BGT and receive rewards in honey for governance participation.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last year, Berachain <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227344/berachain-funding-new-layer-1-blockchain">raised $42 million</a> in a private token round led by Polychain Capital, with participants including Hack VC, Shima Capital, Robot Ventures and Goldentree Asset Management.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Berachain did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for further comments.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Upcoming mainnet</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Berachain is </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271883/berachain-public-testnet-mainnet-q2"><span style="font-weight: 400;">preparing to launch its mainnet</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, expected in the second quarter of this year. It launched the public testnet named Artio in January.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Berachain’s network utilizes a unique consensus mechanism called “proof of liquidity,” which the team </span><a href="https://docs.berachain.com/learn/what-is-proof-of-liquidity"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> increases security by increasing liquidity. While proof of stake networks typically have users choose between contributing to security by staking with a validator or providing on-chain liquidity on a DeFi platform, Berachain’s proof of liquidity only allows users to contribute toward network security by first providing liquidity to a set of DeFi primitives.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>