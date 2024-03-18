<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance said today that a “large BOME transaction” is unrelated to Binance staff, following </span><a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1768935512109383700"><span style="font-weight: 400;">concerns</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> about potential insider trading associated with the newly listed memecoin, Book of Meme.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Upon receiving information about the large BOME transaction, we immediately initiated an internal investigation, and the results showed that the user is not a member of Binance staff,” Binance said in an X </span><a href="https://twitter.com/BinanceHelpDesk/status/1769633444114714951"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The world’s largest crypto exchange added that it is offering a reward of $100,000 to $5 million to users who report relevant fraudulent behavior.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance’s statement comes after on-chain data firm Lookonchain </span><a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1768655464869544383"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X on Friday that a wallet withdrew 12,721 SOL worth around $2.3 million from Binance and bought 314 million BOME at $0.0074, citing </span><a href="https://solscan.io/account/Haee7H5bKDCnm6dXLkeR9DcWw9Puhnkwk71QBUSHcpUt#solTransfers"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from Solscan. “Does He know something we don't?” Lookonchain added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Saturday, Binance </span><a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-will-list-book-of-meme-bome-with-seed-tag-applied-bca0f355cf004367b90d7e48fee3470c"><span style="font-weight: 400;">listed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> BOME trading pairs — BOME/BTC, BOME/USDT, BOME/FDUSD and BOME/TRY — and the BOME price has since </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282993/solana-memecoin-volume-fees-highs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">surged over 1500%</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on the exchange. </span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_283040"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 620px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-283040 size-medium" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/BOME-610x450.png" alt="" width="610" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text">Source: <a href="https://www.binance.com/en-GB/price/book-of-meme">Binance</a></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>