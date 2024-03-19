<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday filed dozens of victim impact statements in Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal case ahead of the failed FTX exchange founder’s planned sentencing next week.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The letters, dated last week, were written by FTX creditors from around the world to express their frustration and the impact of FTX’s bankruptcy on their lives.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The sudden collapse of the company has shattered my sense of financial security and stability,” one letter </span><a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/66631291/411/2/united-states-v-bankman-fried/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. “Furthermore, the emotional toll of this ordeal has been overwhelming.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Another victim </span><a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/66631291/411/2/united-states-v-bankman-fried/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> said: “In 2022, at the age of 24, I lost my entire life savings, which amounted to over $20,000. I had entrusted my savings to FTX.com not to buy or sell crypto, but to take advantage of the interest-bearing savings account offered by the platform. The financial loss has been devastating, especially when coupled with high inflation and an increase in the cost of living.”</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Upcoming sentencing</b></h2>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282969/sam-bankman-fried-considered-blaming-lawyers-woke-agenda-to-protect-image"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bankman-Fried</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, set to be sentenced on March 28, was </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/261240/sam-bankman-fried-convicted-on-all-counts-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">found guilty in November</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on two substantive crimes, wire fraud on the lenders and customers of FTX, and five conspiracy criminal counts, which include conspiracy to commit the wire fraud charges along with commodities fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Prosecutors have </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282916/prosecutors-lock-up-sbf-for-up-to-50-years"><span style="font-weight: 400;">asked the courts</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to imprison Bankman-Fried for 40 to 50 years, according to a memo filed last week. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"With all the advantages conferred by a comfortable upbringing, an MIT education, a prestigious start to his career in finance, and a worthy idea for a startup business, Bankman-Fried could have pursued the rewarding, productive, and altruistic life he has sketched out in his sentencing submission," prosecutors said.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>