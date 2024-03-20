<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-hsxqn-79elbk h-full" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-hsxqn-1n7m0yu" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-v-f87c67ca="" data-testid="conversation-turn-3">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-v-f87c67ca="" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="a2a077fc-a453-45ce-bcd9-9d8e0cac5811">\r\n<div class="result-streaming markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The price of bitcoin climbed back above the $63,500 mark during early-day trading on Wednesday, after a volatile 24 hours that saw the digital asset's price drop to a recent low of $69,900.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The value of the largest cryptocurrency by market cap increased over 1% in the past 24 hours, trading at $63,559 at 7:50 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_283608"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 720px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-283608" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/bitcoin-price-wednesday-20-march.png" alt="" width="710" height="511" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of bitcoin has climbed back above the $63,000 mark. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The price action over the past day led to substantial liquidations of both long and short positions on centralized exchanges. This volatility resulted in the liquidation of more than $150 million in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283293/bitcoin-price-falls-below-64000-volatility-causes-spike-in-long-liquidations">bitcoin</a> positions, with over $78 million bitcoin longs and over $72 million shorts liquidated, according to CoinGlass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The second-largest crypto, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282899/ether-spot-etf-end-of-may-approval-odds-plummet-to-28-on-polymarket" data-v-f87c67ca="">ether</a>, experienced a muted 0.3% increase over the past day — now standing at $3,262 at 7:48 a.m. ET. However, SOL, the native coin of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283106/solana-dexs-hold-market-share-of-decentralized-trading-volume" data-v-f87c67ca="">Solana</a> network remains in the red, falling over 2% in the same period, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block’s Prices Page</a>.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The overall crypto market experienced over $275 million in liquidated long positions in the last 24 hours, contributing to a total of $428 million in liquidations across various centralized exchanges, the data show.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Liquidations occur when a trader’s position is forcibly closed due to a lack of funds to cover losses. This happens when market movements are unfavorable to the trader’s position, leading to the depletion of their initial margin or collateral.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>