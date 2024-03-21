Conflux aims for Q2 launch of HKD-pegged stablecoin with AnchorX

Conflux Network, a Layer 1 blockchain project based in China, is working with fintech firm AnchorX to launch a Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin as soon as the second quarter of this year.

Fan Long, founder and chief executive of Conflux, told The Block in an interview that the AnchorX team is hoping to launch its “AxHKD” stablecoin as soon as possible.

“We hope they could push it as soon as possible,” Long said. “If it’s going fast, maybe in Q2, people will be able to get them from exchanges — that’s the fastest possibility. But a lot of things are determined by how fast the regulatory sandbox is pushing forward.”

Earlier this month, Conflux and AnchorX announced the beta-testing of AxHKD, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the Hong Kong dollar, “backed by high-quality liquid asset reserves.”

The AxHKD, set to be launched initially on the Conflux public blockchain, will have OKLink Trust as its custodian for the stablecoin issuance, according to a company’s statement.

The pair’s plan comes as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the de facto central bank, launched a regulatory sandbox for stablecoin issuers last week. The HKMA said the sandbox could help the government deliver supervisory expectations to industry players interested in issuing fiat-referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong.

The sandbox launch comes after the authorities concluded a consultation on Feb. 29 on regulating stablecoin issuers. In December, the HKMA and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau jointly