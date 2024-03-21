<p>U.S. government claims against the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX are expected to total between $3 and $5 billion, according to a court filing on Wednesday, subject to change and negotiations with applicable authorities.</p>\r\n<p>The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York filing stated that the total amount of U.S. tax claims remains uncertain but that once all the government and tax claims are paid, the debtors can use the remaining proceeds to make distributions to shareholders.</p>\r\n<p>However, it is important to note that in accordance with Chapter 11 priorities for the estate, FTX customers, Alameda Research lenders, administrative expenses, and non-governmental creditor claims will be paid out before any government and tax claims.</p>\r\n<p>The debtors propose that 100% of the “SNDY Remission Proceeds” — funds or assets returned to the FTX estate by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York or other governmental authorities as part of a remission process — be used for distributions to FTX.com customers and Alameda lenders, including a settlement with BlockFi, per the court filing.</p>\r\n<p>After administrative expenses and non-governmental creditors, up to 25% of the distributable value will be made available to pay claims for U.S. Federal income taxes, with the remainder used to pay claims by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other government authorities, the filing noted.</p>\r\n<h2>$24 billion in unpaid taxes</h2>\r\n<p>In December, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service stated that FTX owed $44 billion in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267102/ftx-says-irs-demand-for-24-billion-in-unpaid-taxes-is-delaying-recovery-of-user-funds">unpaid taxes</a>, later adjusting the amount to $24 billion — though it is unlikely to be fully recovered.</p>\r\n<p>According to a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250232/ftx-assets-include-1-2-billion-of-sol-bahamas-property">court filing</a> dated September 11, 2023, the FTX estate reported recovering approximately $7 billion in assets. However, this figure has likely increased in U.S. dollar value in the subsequent months due to the ensuing crypto bull market.</p>\r\n<p>FTX <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/185083/ftx-files-for-chapter-11-bankruptcy">filed</a> for bankruptcy protection in November 2022. Its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, was convicted of defrauding FTX users and investors in November 2023 and is currently awaiting sentencing.</p>\r\n<p>Yesterday, FTX’s current CEO, John J. Ray III, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283847/ftx-sam-bankman-fried-claim-reckless-and-false">disputed</a> Bankman-Fried’s claim that there was “zero” harm to customers in the platform’s catastrophic collapse, labeling it as “reckless” and “false.”</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>