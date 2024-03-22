<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kyle Davies, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, attempted to lure <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/259869/bridging-protocols-express-concern-over-layerzeros-wsteth-token-integration">LayerZero</a> to allocate the project's entire treasury to the now-defunct crypto hedge fund just days before it imploded, LayerZero Co-Founder and CEO Bryan Pellegrino alleged on X Thursday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Davies, who refused to apologize to investors for billions lost in 3AC’s bankruptcy in a recent </span><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEsjWV7GRgY&amp;t=1s"><span style="font-weight: 400;">podcast</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> interview, reiterated his unapologetic view on the hedge fund’s collapse in an X post Thursday. “We were traders who devoutly believed in up only forever. Still do. Lenders chose to gamble their own low risk clients funds on a high risk thesis,” Davies </span><a href="https://twitter.com/primordialaa/status/1770819489577255278?s=46&amp;t=oHf46otX4Di1EPF3Xc_kDA"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pellegrino </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">threw</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> his allegation in a <a href="https://x.com/PrimordialAA/status/1770819489577255278?s=20">reply</a> to that X post, claiming that Davies promised the interoperability protocol LayerZero “better rates than other borrowers" in a "last gasp effort” before the collapse. “Getting liquidated is one thing, lying and exploiting your friends, portcos, and people around you is another,” said the LayerZero chief.</span></p>\r\n<p>Pellegrino also claimed that 3AC was insolvent when it offered the deal to LayerZero. Davies did not reply to Pellegrino's X posts as of publication time.</p>\r\n<h2><b>3AC Implosion</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">3AC, once a prominent hedge fund manager in the crypto sector that managed assets over $3 billion, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/155578/three-arrows-capital-files-for-chapter-15-bankruptcy-in-new-york"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in July 2022 after running into liquidity issues following the collapse of Terra-Luna in May of that year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Its co-founders Davies and Su Zhu moved on to launch Open Exchange, or OPNX, a crypto derivatives and claims trading platform in April 2023. However, the platform </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275695/crypto-derivatives-exchange-opnx-to-shut-down-in-february"><span style="font-weight: 400;">closed down</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> earlier this year in February. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267382/3ac-co-founder-su-zhu-set-to-be-released-faces-singapore-court-questioning">Zhu was arrested</a> in Singapore last September and remained imprisoned until December for failing to cooperate with investigations related to 3AC’s liquidation, Davies was not apprehended as he remained outside of the city-state. Davies said in a recent podcast interview that he would actively avoid returning to Singapore to dodge jail time.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>