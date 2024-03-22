<p>GBTC's notable outflows this week are likely due to Genesis, says an exchange-traded fund (ETF) analyst. </p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin's price fell below <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284115/bitcoin-stalls-stock-indices-record-highs-rate-cuts">$64,000</a> on March 22, and it seems that the digital asset financial firm Genesis is trading in its GBTC shares to buy the dip, says Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg. </p>\r\n<p><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">"The nine new Bitcoin ETFs have taken in about $1.2 billion in past 5 days as price declined 8%," Balchunas <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1771248222444437764?t=Z9GtGr78ZQqOcCRQai0kEw&amp;s=19">said</a> on the social media platform X. "</span><span class="r-18u37iz">GBTC</span><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> had outflows yes, but it is largely Genesis (we know this for fact), who is simply exchanging GBTC shares for spot BTC, so net neutral event (plus GBTC is all pre-ETF money). Add it up, the ETFs have been net buyers of BTC (and none of the new money has left in fact more has come in). As usual, when it comes to selloffs, the call is coming from inside the house."</span></p>\r\n<p>An X user also <a href="https://twitter.com/ErgoBTC/status/1770799963800248538?s=19">connected</a> 16,800 BTC entering two of Genesis's wallets may have been derived from GBTC outflows.</p>\r\n<p>GBTC experienced a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283323/grayscale-gbtc-spot-bitcoin-etf-record-outflow">record</a> daily outflow of $642.5 million on March 18, with $1.84 billion of total outflows between March 18 and March 21, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/284043/what-is-grayscales-gbtc-spot-bitcoin-etf">GBTC</a> is a converted spot bitcoin ETF issued by the digital asset management firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281863/grayscale-files-s-1-form-to-launch-mini-gbtc-spin-off-for-investors">Grayscale Investments</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>