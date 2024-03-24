<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Former Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon has been placed in a “reception center” for foreigners by Montenegrin authorities after his prison term ended on March 23, Montenegro’s Vijesti news outlet reported. Kwon was also reportedly interrogated by a local inspector for five hours before he was moved to the camp.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kwon is expected to stay guarded in the facility until the local court makes a new decision on his extradition, Vijesti </span><a href="https://en.vijesti.me/news/black-chronicle/699514/do-kwon-illegally-in-the-reception-list-for-foreigners-nothing-like-freedom-for-the-king-of-crypto-currency-after-serving-his-sentence"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Kwon’s local legal representative Goran Rodić deemed this treatment as illegal, saying that he will file a complaint to a local administrative court. The Terra co-founder’s passport was also </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284266/do-kwon-to-be-released-from-jail-remain-in-montenegro"><span style="font-weight: 400;">confiscated last week</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the local newspaper said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Montenegrin court wavered on Kwon’s extradition in recent weeks. Montenegro’s Supreme Court delayed Kwon’s South Korea expulsion after </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284071/montenegro-prosecutor-contests-do-kwon-extradition"><span style="font-weight: 400;">local prosecutors objected</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to the decision last week, claiming that the court overstepped its authority in carrying out an “abbreviated” legal procedure. Kwon was originally slated to be extradited to the U.S., a decision which was </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280635/do-kwon-us-extradition-revoked"><span style="font-weight: 400;">revoked on appeal</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block has reached out to Rodić, Montenegro’s Ministry of Justice and Supreme Court for additional comments.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Upcoming civil trial</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In May 2022, Terraform Labs' Terra and Luna cryptocurrencies collapsed, erasing over $40 billion in market value in a matter of days. Following the debacle, U.S. and South Korean officials pursued Terraform Labs and Do Kwon for fraud and securities law violations. Kwon was captured in Montenegro for using counterfeit travel documents in March 2023.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the U.S. civil trial on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s fraud charges against Kwon and Terraform Labs is scheduled to take place on March 25.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>