<p>Binance Labs has invested an undisclosed sum in StakeStone — a liquidity infrastructure startup that also supports restaking — as it continues to bet big on the staking and restaking sectors.</p>
<p>StakeStone calls itself an "omnichain liquidity distribution network" capable of integrating various yield sources — including Ethereum staking, restaking, real-world assets, as well as artificial intelligence and decentralized physical infrastructure network assets — Charles K, co-founder of StakeStone, told The Block.</p>
<p>Singapore-based StakeStone currently supports Ethereum restaking on its platform. Users staking ether with StakeStone receive STONE, a "yield-bearing ETH" token, which can be further utilized for additional rewards, Charles said. StakeStone is also exploring opportunities within the Bitcoin restaking ecosystem to introduce "yield-bearing BTC (STONE BTC)," he added.</p>
<p>Charles noted that StakeStone is not merely a liquid restaking protocol, as restaking serves as one of the platform's underlying strategies, with plans to support bitcoin and other assets in the future.</p>
<p>In recent months, Binance Labs has increased its support for startups in the restaking space. This year, it invested in the Bitcoin staking protocol <a href="https://mta-sts.theblock.co/post/279344/binance-labs-bitcoin-staking-protocol-babylon">Babylon</a> and Ethereum restaking protocols <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278564/binance-labs-renzo-ethereum-restaking">Renzo</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275102/binance-labs-puffer-investment">Puffer Finance</a>. Additionally, earlier this month, Binance Labs <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281299/binance-labs-incubation-season-6-ethena-derivio-others?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">invested</a> in seven more startups, including synthetic dollar protocol developer Ethena Labs and zkSync-based decentralized derivatives exchange Derivio.</p>
<p>Binance Labs, the $10 billion venture capital and incubation arm of crypto exchange Binance, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282756/binance-spun-off-10-billion-venture-arm-binance-labs?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">quietly spun off</a> from Binance earlier this year. Binance Labs staff contracts are now separate from employees of the crypto exchange, similar to the structure of the Binance-backed BNB Chain project, with few operational changes.</p>
<p>Last year, Binance Labs accepted its first external capital when it closed a $500 million fund. However, over the summer, it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/264198/binance-labs-repaid-external-investors-capital-over-summer">began</a> returning undeployed capital to limited partners.</p>