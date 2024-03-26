<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">NYSE-listed cryptocurrency custody and trading platform Bakkt posted $780 million in total revenue but $226 million in net loss in 2023, according to its financial report published Monday. Overall, its net loss last year decreased 89% compared to the full year of 2022.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bakkt explained that its 2023 revenue grew significantly compared to 2022’s $56 million as a result of gross crypto services revenue produced by Bakkt Crypto, formerly Apex Crypto, which it fully </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/182614/bakkt-acquire-apex-crypto"><span style="font-weight: 400;">acquired</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last April. Its operating expenses of $1,008 million reflect increased crypto costs and execution, as well as clearing and brokerage fees in the acquisition, the company </span><a href="https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240325401287/en/Bakkt-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2023-Results"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It also saw a 49% year-over-year decrease in notional traded volume, due to lower industry-wide volume and decreased activity from users on Webull Pay, its partner payment app.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the company forecasted a full year revenue in 2024 to rise up to $5,114 million, which would be a 555% year-over-year growth. Nevertheless, its full year crypto costs would grow in line with revenue, in a range of $3,220 million to $5,027 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Our focus for 2024 is on a set of strategic initiatives that will provide our business with efficient scale, including broadening our client network, expanding our product set and prudently managing expenses,” said Andy Main, CEO of Bakkt.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>NYSE warning</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this month, the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282390/bakkt-threatened-with-delisting-by-sister-exchange-nyse"><span style="font-weight: 400;">New York Stock Exchange warned</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Bakkt that it may be delisted from the exchange as the average closing price of its common stock was below $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-day trading period. Bakkt closed at $0.54 on Monday, according to <a href="https://www.google.com/finance/quote/BKKT:NYSE?sa=X&amp;sqi=2&amp;ved=2ahUKEwia-7uhlZGFAxV4dfUHHd_pCBEQ3ecFegQIaRAX">Google Finance</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bakkt has since </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283225/beleaguered-bakkt-replaces-ceo-days-after-nyse-warns-of-delisting"><span style="font-weight: 400;">replaced its CEO</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to Andy Main from Gavin Michael, who will remain as an advisor for the company through March 2025.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>