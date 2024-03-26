<p>Though there has been conversation surrounding a supposed lack of engagement from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission about applications for spot ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Grayscale's Chief Legal Officer, Craig Salm, believes the highly anticipated products "should be approved."</p>\r\n<p>In <a href="https://twitter.com/CraigSalm/status/1772360838793384389">a thread</a> posted on social media platform X, Salm explained his belief that a perceived "lack of SEC engagement" is not necessarily a negative signal for spot ether ETFs because many details have already been hammered out in the months leading up to the approval of today's spot bitcoin ETFs.</p>\r\n<p>"In the final months leading up to Bitcoin ETF approval, Grayscale and others received positive and constructive engagement from the SEC," Salm wrote, adding: "We had thoughtful conversations and discussed the finer details of creation/redemption procedures, cash v. in-kind, APs, LPs, custody, etc."</p>\r\n<p>"All of these issues were figured out and are identical when comparing spot Bitcoin to Ethereum ETFs," Salm claims.</p>\r\n<p>"The only difference is rather than the ETF holding bitcoin, it holds ether. So in many ways, the SEC already <em>has</em> engaged and issuers simply have less to engage on this time," he added.</p>\r\n<p>Taking an opposing view, Galaxy Digital's head of firmwide research, Alex Thorn, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284284/spot-ethereum-etf-approval-may-extremely-unlikely-galaxy-thorn">shared their belief</a> that a spot ether ETF approval in May seems "extremely unlikely" following reports that the SEC issued subpoenas to crypto firms regarding their relationship with the Ethereum Foundation — something that has been classified as a campaign to classify ether as a security.</p>\r\n<p>Salm's commentary also comes less than a week after the SEC filed a document <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284312/sec-delays-decision-on-grayscales-ethereum-futures-trust-etf-again">delaying the deadline</a> to decide on Grayscale's ether futures ETF — note, not a spot ETF — until May 30.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>