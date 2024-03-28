<p><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">Avalanche </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">has</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">chosen</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">its</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">first</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">cohort,</span> consisting of 15 early-stage <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284674/outlier-ventures-and-saudi-arabias-ntdp-announce-web3-accelerator-program">web3</a> startups, for its Codebase accelerator program <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">after</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">receiving</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">nearly</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">250</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">applications</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">from</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">over</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">30 </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">countries. </span></p>\r\n<p><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">Codebase</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">is</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">an</span> <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/136691/avalanche-subnet-incentive-program"><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">Avalanche</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">Foundation</span></a> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">initiative aimed at assisting in developing the next generation of web3 companies building on the blockchain</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">. According to Thursday's announcement, the accelerator program offers each of its 15 cohort members between $500,000 and $1 million in funding. Additionally, selected projects will be eligible for the 10-week program’s $400,000 investment prize pool.</span></p>\r\n<p><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278816/avalanche-block-finalization-stall">Avalanche</a> announcement added that Colony </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">Lab</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">,</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">an</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">established</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">Avalanche</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">accelerator,</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">has</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">partnered</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">with</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">Codebase</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">to</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">expand</span> <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">cohort </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">funding. "Colony’s commitment to funding may surpass $1 million per project, thanks to its collaboration with SwissBorg. With 7,500 plus Avalanche users potentially available to provide decentralized funding, Colony Lab offers a unique avenue for projects to receive seed funding from thousands of web3 natives," the Codebase announcement stated.</span></p>\r\n<p>The accelerator program will utilize the mentorship of both web2 and web3 experts and will culminate in an in-person pitch day at Consensus on May 29th. The accelerator program's companies will pitch their ideas to web3 investors during this event.</p>\r\n<h2>Avalanche Foundation reveals five 'community coins' it holds</h2>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Earlier this month, the Avalanche </span>Foundation, which supports the Avalanche blockchain network, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282714/avalanche-foundation-reveals-five-community-coins-it-holds">disclosed</a> the first five memecoins that are part of its "community coins holdings."</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The Foundation's portfolio includes meme coins Coq Inu, Gecko, Kimbo, NoChill, and Tech. This is part of the Foundation’s broader Culture Catalyst program, which claims to “foster web3 creators.”</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Last year, the foundation declared its plan to acquire community coins specific to the Avalanche network. The selection process for these coins follows the Foundation’s guidelines and emphasizes “high community value.”</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>