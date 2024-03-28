<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Detained Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan filed a lawsuit against Nigeria’s National Security Adviser and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for violating his basic human rights, according to local reports.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gambaryan’s motion declared that his detention in Nigeria soon after his arrival in February and the confiscation of his passport violates the country’s constitution that guarantees an individual’s right to personal liberty, Nigeria’s Punch News </span><a href="https://punchng.com/detained-binance-executive-drags-efcc-nsa-to-court/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The financial crime compliance head for Binance also reportedly requested the court to order the immediate return of his passport and the issuance of a public apology. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for further comment. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance’s regional manager for Africa who was detained with Gambaryan, filed a similar complaint, according to Punch. Anjarwalla has recently escaped Nigerian custody, a Binance spokesperson previously </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284393/nigeria-tax-evasion-charges-binance-exec-escapes-custody"><span style="font-weight: 400;">confirmed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen, and Anjarwalla, a dual citizen of the UK and Kenya, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281904/binance-executives-detained-in-nigeria"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly arrived in Nigeria’s capital city Abuja</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Feb. 25, and on the next day, they were escorted to a government property and were held there after they met with Nigerian officials. </span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Tax evasion charges</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, on Monday, the Nigerian government </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284393/nigeria-tax-evasion-charges-binance-exec-escapes-custody"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filed four charges</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> against the global crypto exchange for tax evasion. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Federal High Court of Nigeria scheduled the government to arraign Binance and the two executives on April 4, while the federal government said it will seek help from Interpol to arrest Anjarwalla for trial, according to Nigeria’s </span><a href="https://www.vanguardngr.com/2024/03/fg-cleared-to-prosecute-binance-2-others-fleeing-officials-lawyer-withdraw/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Vanguard news</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>