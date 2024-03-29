<p>Flows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds remained net positive on Thursday for the fourth consecutive day — closing the month on a strong note.</p>\r\n<p>The daily total net inflow for the spot bitcoin ETFs in the United States was $183 million as of March 28 — bringing the cumulative total net inflow to about $12.13 billion — according to <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf">data</a> from SoSo Value.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF saw the largest net inflow of $95.12 million, while the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund brought in a net inflow of $69.09 million.</p>\r\n<p>On the other hand, net outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust continued, with nearly $105 million leaving the product.</p>\r\n<h2>Spot bitcoin ETF metrics steady into the end of March</h2>\r\n<p>Spot bitcoin ETFs have proved popular since garnering long-awaited approval earlier this year.</p>\r\n<p>However, volumes have steadily declined since peaking in early March as cumulative volumes march toward $200 billion. As of March 27, cumulative spot bitcoin ETF volumes reached $177.9 billion, per data from The Block.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Spot bitcoin ETF assets under management and on-chain holdings have also steadied since peaking earlier this month.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-assets-daily/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF AUM (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The bitcoin price is currently down less than 1% on the day to $69,841, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's Price Page</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>